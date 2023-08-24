Kenton Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office named Office of the Year during KPC annual conference

Attorney General Daniel Cameron recognized the state’s top prosecutors on Wednesday for their outstanding service and sacrifice.

During the annual Kentucky Prosecutors Conference, Cameron presented Rob Sanders of Kenton County with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office of the Year award and Jennie Haymond of Madison County with the County Attorney Office of the Year award.

“Keeping Kentucky safe is the work of heroes like our prosecutors,” said Cameron. “This year, we are proud to recognize Rob Sanders and Jennie Haymond for making an immeasurable difference in the lives of Kentuckians. These dedicated public servants are tireless champions for the right of everyone to live in peace and safety.”

Rob Sanders serves as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 16th Judicial Circuit. In the last year, his leadership resulted in convicting a woman for the murder of her two-year-old son when the boy accidentally overdosed on fentanyl left in her purse. Sanders and his team also won the “Outstanding Kentucky Prosecutor” award from the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association earlier this year.

Haymond serves as County Attorney for Madison County. Haymond’s office continues to demonstrate the positive effect of Casey’s Law, which has become a critical part of Kentucky’s battle against the drug epidemic. Haymond and her team provide counsel to a county government that runs one of the fastest-growing regions of the state.

Hosted by the Attorney General’s Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC), the Kentucky Prosecutors Conference serves as an annual opportunity for state prosecutors to receive specialized training and recognition for their public service.

To learn more about the Prosecutors Advisory Council, visit www.ag.ky.gov.

Attorney General’s Office