The Hot Magnolias roll into Music@BCM tonight with New Orleans-style jazz; freshArt bidding begins

The temps are surging and the party is just getting started this week at Behringer-Crawford Museum. Conjuring up thoughts of beads, beignets and Bourbon Street, The Hot Magnolias bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to the final concert of the 2023 Music@BCM season at Behringer-Crawford Museum tonight.

This Cincinnati-based, New Orleans-style band specializes in Cajun/Creole music, performing everything from 1920s jazz standards to 1970s funk. Nominated in the “Best Jazz Band” category for the 2014/2015 Cincinnati Entertainment Awards, the eight-piece group includes current students and alumni from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (UC-CCM), as well as seasoned pros, performing on keyboards, bass, drums, banjo, guitar, sax, trombone, trumpet and vocals.

Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring or carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for help and we will be sure to assist you.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from Skyline Chili on site.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the BCM’s YouTube channel.

The party goes on Thursday evening as BCM kicks off the silentART auction as part of freshART 2023. Guests will be able to view previously completed artwork, such as “The Ol’ Trolley Stop,” by Fran Hemmer and dozens of other local artists’ works and bid online beginning at 6 p.m. or by using QR codes in the galleries. The silentART auction will end at noon on September 15.

Tickets for the live and in-person freshART event on Sep. 9 can be purchased at bcmuseum.networkforgood.com for $60 per person and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a live and lively auction of “fresh” art created en plein air by dozens of artists in Devou Park the previous weeks. Since freshART began in 1992, over $950,000 has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to more than 275,000 Northern Kentucky children.

Behringer-Crawford Museum