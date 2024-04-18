BCM celebrates 150th anniversary of Kentucky Derby with special exhibit on hometown legends

The countdown is on for the 150th Anniversary of “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby. But even if you aren’t attending this momentous celebration in Louisville, there are ways to be part of the Derby 150 excitement right here in Northern Kentucky. Head to Behringer-Crawford Museum, Saturday, April 27, from 2-4 p.m. for the opening reception of its latest exhibition, “Race to Fame: Hometown Kentucky Derby Legends.”

This event is free and open to the public.

The equine-inspired exhibit celebrates the rich history and legacy of Kentucky Derby winners with ties to the local community. From trainers to jockeys, this exhibition explores the stories of these remarkable individuals who left an indelible mark on the world of horse racing.

As part of the opening reception, guests will have the opportunity to meet with Derby enthusiasts and contributors such as Dr. James Claypool, whose book “A Tradition Reborn: From Old Latonia Racetrack to Turfway Park Racing and Gaming – A 140-Year History” will be available for purchase.

“Over the last 150 years, Northern Kentuckians have made significant contributions to the Kentucky Derby,” says horse racing historian and contributor to the exhibit, Dr. Claypool. “We want to honor those stories and individuals by creating our very own NKY Winner’s Circle at the museum.”

“Race to Fame: Hometown Kentucky Derby Legends” promises to be a must-see experience for both avid racing enthusiasts and those eager to discover the history behind the Commonwealth’s beloved sport and tradition.

Other contributors to the exhibit include The Kentucky Derby Museum, Jim Garner, grandson of Mack Garner, Debby Shipp and Pam Spoor.

Additional presentations and programming will be offered throughout the exhibit and updates can be found on www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays.

The exhibit will run through August 4, 2024. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington,

Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.

