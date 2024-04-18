Diocese of Covington to explore possible affiliation between Covington Latin School, Thomas More

The Diocese of Covington has announced the intent to explore an affiliation between Covington Latin School and Thomas More University.

Under the plans for affiliation, Covington Latin School would become part of the University. Plans are underway to strategically align academic, financial, technological, and human resources.

“This is an exciting time,” said Bishop John Iffert of the Diocese of Covington. “University affiliated high schools have a proven stellar reputation in the United States. As the first private model in Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati region, this affiliation has the potential to create a new innovative approach for Catholic education while preserving a treasured tradition.”

A team that includes members of the diocesan Curia and Thomas More University will explore the process and benefits of affiliation. Kendra McGuire, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Covington, and Dr. Kevin Reynolds, senior vice president for mission and University advancement at Thomas More University, will lead this effort.

“The affiliation between Covington Latin School and Thomas More University is an exciting one as we continue to expand Catholic education for the region,” said Dr. Joseph Chillo, president of Thomas More University. “By partnering these two storied institutions, we will be able to expand the academic and co-curricular opportunities for the students of Covington Latin while expanding the academic innovation of Thomas More. The impact that we can create by expanding these opportunities will strengthen the classical education of Covington Latin while propelling Thomas More as the regional premier Catholic liberal arts University.”

The University will begin a yearlong assessment to create a new strategic vision for Covington Latin School. As the transition team develops the new strategic plan it will engage in thoughtful conversation with the CLS community about connecting the past with the future. The affiliation is expected to begin with the 2025–2026 academic year.

With this announcement, Dr. John Kennedy’s service as Headmaster will end at the conclusion of this academic year.

“I am grateful for Dr. Kennedy’s leadership of Covington Latin School during the past four years, especially through the uncertain times of the pandemic,” said Mrs. McGuire. “Ultimately, the school is preparing for a new strategic direction and vision that will strengthen the Catholic classical education that Covington Latin has cherished and celebrated since its founding in 1923.”

Diocese of Covington