BCM’s April 30 NKY History Hour to explore Northern Kentucky’s contributions to the evolution of aviation

Fasten your seatbelts for a nonstop flight through Northern Kentucky’s rich aviation history during the next NKY History Hour.

From the early days of flight to the modern era of aerospace technology, the region has played a significant role in the evolution of the aviation industry. Since 1996, The Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame has honored the aeronautical achievements of native Kentuckians who have soared to great heights, including Covington native Roy Osborne, the commonwealth’s first air board inspector and the first to fly a Kentucky State Police aircraft.

Join Life Member of the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, Marty Schadler as he recognizes the individuals behind modern-day aviation in the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, Pride in the Skies: Northern Kentuckians in the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame, on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Marty Schadler brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for aviation history with his years of experience conducting outreach activities in the Northern Kentucky area for The Aviation Museum of Kentucky. Schadler’s historical flight experiences include a remarkable journey aboard a replica of the Wright Brothers’ Model B flyer.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

