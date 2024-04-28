Boone County Fiscal Court appoints members to the state’s first Transportation Improvement District

The state’s Six-Year Transportation Plan includes a $10 million line item set aside for projects managed by the Boone County Transportation Improvement District.

That commitment demonstrates legislators’ and KYTC officials’ confidence in the Boone County Transportation Improvement District’s ability to identify, plan and build transportation projects that help improve the state transportation system while making it easier for residents to travel safely through Boone County.

The Boone County Fiscal Court voted to adopt the creation of the TID in February. The ordinance outlines that the Judge/Executive will appoint two voting members and each commissioner will appoint one voting member. All meetings will be open to the public, and any resident can attend. Public hearings will be held before the TID recommends projects. The Fiscal Court must also approve any transportation project recommended by the TID.

The appointees will be responsible for creating their bylaws and setting goals.

The Boone County Fiscal Court has approved appointments of the following individuals to the state’s first TID:

• David Wallace, Chairman and CEO, Heritage Bank. In addition to his finance background, Wallace is also an attorney with extensive experience representing residential and commercial developers in all aspects of the development process. He currently serves as Vice President for the Kentucky State Fair Board.

• John Toebben, President, Toebben Builders. A lifelong Northern Kentucky resident, Toebben has worked for Toebben Companies his entire career. He currently lives in Hebron.

• Matthew Dedden, President, Dedden Excavating, Inc. As a small business owner, Dedden has been involved in road construction and land development for the past 37 years. He is a former Boone County Commissioner.

• William (Larry) Brown, former City of Florence Council Member. Brown has held several appointments in local, state and federal government. He served as a Commissioner with Boone County Planning Commission and worked under U.S. Representative Thomas Massie and former governor Matt Bevin.

• Laura Tenfelde, P.E., Director of Infrastructure Engineering, Planning & Development Services. Laura offers more than 20 years of experience as a civil engineer. Past experience includes Kenton County Airport Board and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The City of Florence and the Boone County Planning Commission have previously appointed two additional non-voting members to the TID, as prescribed by statute:

• City of Florence – Eric Hall, Public Services Director, City of Florence

• Boone County Planning Commission – Corrin Gulick, PE, PTOE, Transportation Engineer, WSP USA

The Boone County TID is the first of its kind in the state of Kentucky.

“Once again, Boone County is leading the way by creating Kentucky’s first Transportation Improvement District,” said Gary W. Moore, Boone County Judge/Executive. “This action creates the board with five voting members and two ex-officio members, all of whom are Boone County residents. They are well qualified and equipped to lead the TID’s efforts to improve our transportation network.”

Robert Franxman, Assistant County Administrator/County Engineer, agrees.

“Boone County has three full-time professional engineers on staff – something that few other counties in the state can claim,” Franxman said. “With that level of expertise and the support of an experienced and knowledgeable board, we will be able to advocate for funding from the state legislature and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that has not been traditionally set aside for counties. Additional funding ultimately allows us to deliver transportation projects that improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”

Boone County Fiscal Court