Today is Workers’ Memorial Day, a time to remember those who died in workplace accidents

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Kentuckians to take time today to remember those who have perished in workplace accidents.

This is Workers Memorial Day, a time designated to recognize those who have been impacted by occupational fatalities. The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other agencies and labor groups observe Workers Memorial Day annually on April 28.

“As we come together to grieve with loved ones who have experienced a tragic loss and show support for those facing workplace illnesses or injuries, let’s fully commit to making Kentucky workspaces safer to eliminate accidents altogether,” Gov. Beshear said. “We each have a moral obligation to look out for one another as part of our faith and shared values, and Team Kentucky is working hard to ensure safer workspaces, so every worker can make it home safe to their loved ones at the end of the workday.”

On average, about 15 workers die in the United States every day as a result of workplace injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there were 5,486 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2022, a 5.7% increase from 5,190 in 2021. Bureau data shows Kentucky recorded 71 work-related fatalities in 2022, down from 97 the previous year.

Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link called upon employers to ensure that workplace safety and health is a core value in every Kentucky workplace.

“While we mourn those who have perished and we reflect on the impact their loss has on their families and communities, we must also recommit ourselves to uphold our moral obligation and duty to protect all Kentucky workers,” Secretary Link said.

“Increasing on-the-job safety training today can save lives,” Link said. “It is important that all employers meet state requirements and follow the law. The health and safety of Kentucky workers depends on it.”