Kentucky attorneys who serve as poll workers in May 21 primary once again eligible for CLE credit hours

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office on Thursday announced Kentucky attorneys serving as poll workers in the May 21 primary election will once again be eligible for continuing legal education credit.

The Kentucky Bar Association’s Continuing Legal Education Commission approved a request from the Secretary of State’s Office to provide the credit hours for poll workers. Kentucky attorneys can receive two credit hours – of the 12.5 credit hours they need annually to keep their law licenses – for participating in the election law training provided to volunteer poll workers.

“We can’t open the polls without poll workers,” said Adams. “I thank the Kentucky Bar Association for once again being active citizens and helping incentivize attorneys to volunteer their time in service of democracy.”

The KBA has worked with the Secretary of State’s Office since 2020 to provide continuing legal education to attorneys serving as poll workers.

To sign up to be a poll worker visit govote.ky.gov.