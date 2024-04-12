‘Steamboatman,’ NKyTribune columnist Don Sanders to share river tales during April 16 NKY History Hour

Captain Donald J. Sanders’ relationship with the river began at the age of 10 when he worked for his evening meal on a classic 52-foot wooden houseboat docked at a marina near his home in Covington.

That experience led Sanders to a 65-year adventure aboard some of the nation’s most iconic steamboats along some of the most vital waterways. From bustling river towns to remote stretches of wilderness, Captain Sanders has witnessed firsthand the people and places that define the unique culture and heritage of our region.

Join Captain Sanders as he shares his extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to becoming a seasoned river captain in the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, From River Rat to Steamboatman, Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Captain Don Sanders is a retired riverboat captain with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and Rising Star Casino. He learned to fly an airplane before he learned to drive a “machine” and became a captain in the United States Air Force. He is an adventurer, a historian and a storyteller. He is also a columnist for the Northern Kentucky Tribune and has written over 235 articles, some of which are included in his book The River: River Rat to Steamboatman, Riding ‘Magic River Spell’ to 65-Year Adventure.

Copies of Sanders' book can be purchased online

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

