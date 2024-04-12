Art Lander’s Outdoors: Lake Reba, in Madison Co., was impounded from Otter Creek in KY River Basin

Editor’s note: This is the nineteenth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Lake Reba is east of Richmond, in Madison County.

Drive east on Ky-52 from Exit 90 of Interstate-75, then turn south (right) on Lake Reba Drive.

The lake has an interesting history in that it dates back to the 1890s, when it was first impounded from Otter Creek, in the Kentucky River basin.

A century later a new dam was built, creating the 74-acre lake in its present configuration, and depth.

There are about 3.2 miles of shoreline, and the lake has a maximum depth of 23 feet, and an average depth of about 8 feet.

Lake Reba is the centerpiece of a 450-acre recreational complex that includes: hiking and jogging trails, golf course, soccer and ball fields, picnic pavilions, horseshoe pits, shuffle board court, playground, and dog park.

For more information, visit www.richmond.ky.us.

Fish species/special fishing regulations

Lake Reba receives heavy fishing pressure, in part because there is so much bank access, so anglers are advised to seek out waters by boat that can’t be reached for the shore.

• Largemouth Bass: Statewide regulations apply — a 12-inch minimum size limit and 6-fish daily creel limit.

A Bass Assessment in 2022 by KDFWR determined that the length of a 3-year old Largemouth Bass has averaged 11.3 inches since 2003. When compared to other lakes of similar size, the average growth rate for Largemouth Bass at the lake is rated as good.

Biologists use electrofishing catch rates of 1-year old Largemouth Bass to assess the success of the spawn that occurred the previous year. At Lake Reba, 1-year old catch rates have averaged 113.2 fish per hour. When compared to other lakes of similar size, this is considered to be an excellent catch rate.

In 2021, a regulation change lowered the minimum size limit on Largemouth Bass from 15 inches to 12 inches.

The prediction is that in the future there will be a decline in 12 to 15-inch fish, but an increase in 15-inch and 20-inch fish. There are good numbers of bass overall.

• Sunfish: Three species of sunfish are present — Bluegill, Redear Sunfish and Warmouth.

Most Bluegill are in the 6 to 8-inch size range, with larger fish possible.

Redear Sunfish angling from a boat is at its best in April and May, in areas of the lake away from the banks. There are excellent numbers of medium to larger fish.

There is a small population of Warmouth.

• Catfish: Three species of catfish are present — Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish and Blue Catfish. There is a 12-inch minimum size limit all catfish species.

Channel Catfish are stocked in even-numbered years. Sampling shows a high number of stock-sized fish, with larger fish present.

Catfish anglers take note: The use of limb lines (set lines), jug lines, and trot lines are illegal to use on this lake, and possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

• Crappie: Northeastern Fishery District Biologist for KDFWR Tom Timmermann said the crappie present in the lake are mostly Black Crappie.

“A 2017 creel survey showed anglers caught just over 5,000 Black Crappie from the lake and the majority of those were from 9 to 11 inches long,” said Timmermann. “The best months, based on number of fish caught per hour of fishing, were May and June, followed by April.”

Aquatic vegetation

Coontail (Cerstophyllum demersum) and algae are present in Lake Reba.

Coontail can be found floating on the surface and is capable of forming dense colonies covering large areas of water, becoming a nuisance to boaters and anglers.

“We are attempting this year to be a lot more active in spraying,” said Timmermann. “That being said, if conditions are favorable for vegetation growth, it can be hard for us to keep up with it. We are also unable to spray the head of the lake due to its shallow water level, so it gets a little out of control up there.”

Recent Fish Stockings

In 2018, 2020, and 2022, 1,840 Channel Catfish were stocked each year.

Fish attractors

Brush piles were placed in five locations in the lake. A map of Lake Reba’s fish attractors is available online.

Boating access

Facilities include a paved boat launching ramp, paved parking lot, kayak launch, fishing pier and fish cleaning station.

Boaters and anglers take note: only electric motors may be operated on the lake.