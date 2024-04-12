Special Olympics Kentucky opens swimming season at NKY Swim Meet at Erlanger’s Silverlake

More than 100 athletes from the eastern half of Kentucky will compete when the 2024 Special Olympics Kentucky swimming season opens on Saturday, April 13, at the Northern Kentucky Swim Meet at Silverlake in Erlanger.

The event begins with Opening Ceremonies at 3:20 p.m., with the first swim beginning at 3:30.

The Northern Kentucky Swim Meet is one of two qualifying meets the program is holding in 2024.

Athletes will be swimming for the opportunity to qualify for the Brad Harkleroad Memorial State Swim meet that will take place May 17-18 at the Ralph Wright Natatorium on the University of Louisville Campus.

For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky Northern Kentucky Swim Meet or about the swimming program, contact Special Olympics Kentucky Program Manager for Individual Sports Kathy Marshall at 502-330-7329 or via e-mail at kmarshall@soky.org.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports.

In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 8,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 55th Anniversary of the global movement in 2023.

Special Olympics Kentucky