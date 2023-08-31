Thomas More welcomes fall class with convocation ceremony, sees four percent enrollment increase

Thomas More University welcomed new and returning students Wednesday with an official convocation ceremony the morning.

The incoming fall class of 403 students marks a four percent increase over last year and is the second largest first-year class in five years. The new students represent 18 states and nine countries in addition to the U.S. Residential numbers also continue to climb with a record 472 students living on campus.

The 2023 incoming class is also notable for its academic achievement. The class holds an average GPA of 3.625, keeping pace with last year’s students. One National Merit Finalist is among the group, and the Monsignor Cleves University Honors Program welcomes 30 new students to its ranks. As the regions premier Catholic University, TMU registered 41 students from the Diocese of Covington and 39 from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, accounting for 20.4% of incoming students.

Thomas More’s academic convocation celebrated the start of the new academic year as classes were paused for faculty, staff, and students to come together and pray for success in learning and personal growth.

“As world events continue to evolve and influence our lives, it serves as a reminder of why a Catholic Liberal Arts Education is so important,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “The ability to think critically, to be effective communicators, to be ethical and servant leaders, and to have a positive impact upon others and your communities is so needed today, and it will be needed well beyond your years here at Thomas More.”

The convocation keynote was presented by Laura Koehl, Ed.D., executive director of SND National Sponsorship and Network Office (NSNO). Koehl serves on the Thomas More University Board of Trustees.

“Thomas More is a mission driven University, from the decision making of the board and University leadership, to the ongoing professional dedication of each and every faculty member,” said Koehl. “Each of you are called to embrace this mission as well…one grounded in a rich intellectual tradition and committed to academic excellence. The Catholic intellectual tradition honors and celebrates the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.”

The ongoing physical changes on campus and the many new initiatives supporting student success that have taken place since the launch of the 2021-26 Strategic Plan – Lighting the Way, as well as the corresponding Second Century Campaign – It’s time for More have served as a draw to new students.

The University has also added a new academic building with a projected completion date of Spring 2024, along with the introduction of several new academic programs and a new core curriculum, the Second Century Core.

Thomas More remains focused on the wellbeing of students with the University launched Saints Essentials for academic year 2023-2024. The health and wellness initiative covers a multitude of benefits to meet students’ social, academic, spiritual, and physical needs all within the price of tuition.

The University’s athletic programs have also seen change, now competing as year two provisional members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II after four years in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Thomas More University