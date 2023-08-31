International Overdose Awareness Day: Governor orders flags at state office buildings at half-staff

Staff report

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset today in observance of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky.

In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on Aug. 31 year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

The IOAD 2023 theme is “Recognizing those people how go unseen” — about acknowledging people in our communities who are affected by overdose might go unseen in the crisis.

How to recognize an overdose

The CDC offers this advice on how to recognize an overdose, which can be difficult. If you aren’t sure, it is best to treat the situation like an overdose — you could save a life. Call 911 immediately. Administer naloxone, if it’s available. Do not leave the person alone. Signs of an overdose may include:

• Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

• Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

• Slow, weak, or no breathing

• Choking or gurgling sounds

• Limp body

• Cold and/or clammy skin

• Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails).