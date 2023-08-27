UK basketball will play nine of its 13 non-conference games at Rupp Arena; regular season opens Nov. 6

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky will play nine of its 13 non-conference games at Rupp Arena this season.

The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 6 against New Mexico State and Texas A&M Commerce on Nov. 10 at home before taking on Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 14 in Chicago.

Following the matchup against the Jayhawks, Kentucky will play five straight home games, starting with Stonehill (Nov. 17) followed by Saint Joseph’s (Nov. 20), Marshall (Nov. 24), Miami in the ACC-SEC Challenge (Nov. 28) and UNC-Wilmington (Dec. 2).

Kentucky will play two neutral site games and one away game in December. The Wildcats will play Penn in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. Kentucky faces North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 in Atlanta before meeting on instate rival Louisville on Dec. 21 at the KFCYum! Center.

The December slate ends with a home encounter against Illinois State on Dec. 29. Kentucky closes out the non-conference schedule with a Feb. 10 contest against Gonzaga in Lexington.

The team’s two exhibition foes have yet to be scheduled and times have yet to be determined.