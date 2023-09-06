Mitch McConnell reports to Senate about recent work trip to Kentucky: ‘will keep concerns at forefront’

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks Tuesday on the Senate floor regarding his recent Kentucky state work period:

“I kicked off the month in West Kentucky and then in my hometown of Louisville, where I met with small businesses and community leaders. We had a candid conversation on the critical issues facing our state, from relentless inflation straining families and business owners to the challenges of finding workers in a lagging labor market.

“I also had a chance to travel to the Eastern part of the Commonwealth, where I met with healthcare and recovery workers in the city of Manchester.

“Tragically, the substance abuse crisis has become even deadlier in recent years – especially in Kentucky. So we discussed what they’re doing to combat it and find ways the federal government can fill in the gaps.

“I also welcomed Dr. Rahul Gupta, the national drug czar, back to the Commonwealth to hear more about what we’re doing to fight back against addiction. I look forward to continue working with Dr. Gupta to make Kentucky a safer and healthier place.

“Throughout the month, I was pleased to see over 6 million dollars go toward addressing the opioid crisis in my home state. This federal funding will go a long way in supporting programs that offer a lifeline to countless Kentuckians who struggle with substance abuse.

“In Bowling Green, I met with community bankers to discuss what Senate Republicans are doing to put a check on the Biden Administration’s reckless spending and regulatory overreach.

“At the Kentucky State Fair, I had a chance to indulge in some of the best that the Bluegrass has to offer – like the Farm Bureau’s famous Ham Breakfast. This event is a highlight of mine every August, and this year was no exception.

“I met with farmers from across the state to discuss their priorities and concerns as Congress takes up the all-important Farm Bill. This input will be vital to our work here in the Senate in the months ahead.

“In Northern Kentucky, I wrapped up the month with local business leaders to talk about some of the landmark infrastructure investments underway in the state, like overhauling the Brent Spence Bridge and revitalizing our riverports and railroads

.

“From rural farm families to businesses of all sizes, every Kentuckian I met voiced the same message – there’s too much government and too little being done to boost the economy and help everyday people.

“So as the Senate gets back to work in Washington, I will keep these conversations and concerns at the forefront of my mind.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is majority leader.