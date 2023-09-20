American Heart Association names two NKY women head of annual Go Red for Women campaign

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, announces Laura Tomlin, Chief Administrative Officer at The E.W. Scripps Company, and Jenny Collopy, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at The Christ Hospital Health Network, as co-chairs of the 2024 Greater Cincinnati Go Red for Women campaign.

Both women live in Northern Kentucky.

Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally, and globally.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women.

Laura Tomlin is a longstanding supporter of the American Heart Association and has served as a Circle of Red member and community advocate.

“I see remarkable stories of adversity and recovery every day,” said Tomlin. “Seeing firsthand how the work of the American Heart Association affects the lives of everyday Americans is what inspired me to co-chair the Go Red Movement this year, and I know we can take our message of self-care and prevention to even more women than ever this year.”

Jenny Collopy was one of nine local women who worked to advance heart health and fundraise through the Woman of Impact initiative. Collopy was not only named the 2023 award winner, but she was one of only four women nationwide to achieve Centennial Club status, an elite group honoring women who scored 100,000 points or more.

“Participating in the Woman of Impact program and assuming the role of co-chair for the Go Red for Women campaign holds deep personal significance for me. My passion for the mission of the American Heart Association is unwavering, and I find that it harmoniously aligns with my work at The Christ Hospital Health Network,” said Collopy.

“We are thrilled to have Laura and Jenny’s experience, conviction and passion to help drive Go Red in Greater Cincinnati. Together, we know that we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them,” said Alyson Poling, Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association.

This year’s Go Red for Women movement and its local achievements will be celebrated on May 1, 2024.