Veteran performer, director Phillip Webster named to lead Thomas More University theater program

Thomas More University’s has announced Phillip Webster as the new director of the school’s theater program.

A musician, actor, and director, Webster has performed in everything from Shakespeare to operetta to experimental puppet theater and aims to bring a new perspective to the program.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Webster join the Thomas More community,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “He brings a wealth of experience in performing arts and community involvement that will benefit our students as well as elevate the Thomas More theater program and our commitment to a strong Catholic Liberal Arts education.”

Thomas More plans to unveil a number of new course offerings under Webster’s direction, including the addition of a new puppetry program, which will be a combined effort with the school’s art program.

“We’ve been revamping the catalog to begin offering unique, interdisciplinary courses,” Webster said. “This is a unique class that combines building and performing puppets of all varieties from around the world.”

Webster says he’s also looking into ways to incorporate more film and digital media production into the curriculum. The Department of Creative Media has also been hard at work streamlining the theater curriculum to make double majoring easier for students.

“We’re especially eager to have more theater/business double majors who go out into the community and become the next generation of arts leaders,” said Webster.

Originally from the Northern Kentucky area, Webster brings a fascinating and diverse background to the role. He holds an MBA focused on entrepreneurship and innovation in the creative sector. He served in the U.S. Air Force, spending four years as an Arabic language analyst.

In 2021, he founded SouthBank Shakespeare in order to provide free outdoor Shakespeare productions to Northern Kentucky’s river cities. Webster is currently working on a doctorate in history through the University of London’s Institute of Historical Research, focusing his studies on the mostly forgotten Pike’s Opera House in Cincinnati.

The first show of the season at Thomas More is Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” which will run Oct. 13-15 and 20-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information on Thomas More’s Theater program, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

