Big Blue Madness set for October 13 at Rupp Arena; tickets available September 29

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Big Blue Madness is set for Oct. 13 at Rupp Arena.

Tickets for the annual event will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Big Blue Madness, which will showcase the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams, will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are free.

Because of ongoing renovations at Memorial Coliseum, there will be no in-person distribution.

This is the 18th year the event will be at Rupp Arena.

According to UK Athletics, all patrons require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of two tickets per household.

All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.



The event will be aired on the SEC Network.