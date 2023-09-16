Fort Mitchell named 2023 City Government of the Year by the Kentucky League of Cities

Progress, innovation, and community engagement: All three descriptions summarize why the City of Fort Mitchell is the 2023 KLC City Government of the Year.

An independent panel of judges selected the city out of several nominations.

City officials in Fort Mitchell have prioritized growth and community service over the past year, investing in neighborhood improvements, attracting new business, and securing federal grants.

Among the city’s community improvements is a $150 million development at the site of the former Drawbridge Inn. It will include a continuing care retirement community, medical offices, retail locations, restaurants, and a hotel. The project will revitalize a blighted area and bring new jobs.

Fort Mitchell also established an innovative internship program for its youth. The city works with Beechwood High School to create career pathways for young people interested in receiving fire and emergency medical technician (EMT) certification. It built new sports fields, pickleball courts, and other recreational opportunities with a $2 million park renovation plan that included WiFi, a new events pavilion, and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant playground.

The city’s focus on public safety resulted in a reduction of its Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) rating, saving residents and businesses money and helping bring new economic opportunities to the region.

“We are proud to recognize the City of Fort Mitchell, Mayor Jude Hehman, and all the city officials who have worked tirelessly to make their community shine,” remarked KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The city is a perfect example of how having a plan for the future and the determination to enact that vision pays off in the long run. We congratulate everyone in Fort Mitchell on being named the City Government of the Year.”

“I am deeply humbled and honored by this recognition,” responded Mayor Hehman. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire community, from our city council and staff to our residents and local businesses. Together, we achieve great strides in making our city a better place to live, work, and thrive.”

KLC has presented a City Government of the Year award since 1999, highlighting a city that has done something transformational. KLC representatives will present city officials with the award at the Oct. 16 city council meeting.