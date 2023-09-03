Brighton Center’s annual Wine Over Water at Purple People Bridge is Sept. 9; tickets available now

Brighton Center’s annual Wine Over Water fundraiser on Newport’s Purple People Bridge will take place September 9, 5:30-9 p.m..

Tickets are available now at WOW2023.givesmart.com

There will be wine, beer and spirits, scrumptious food, live entertainment, and breathtaking views — not to mention good company — and all for a great cause.

Live music will be presented by Seanti-Aeris and Elizabeth Walters.

All proceeds go to support the expansive work of Brighton Center whose mission is to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, leadership.

Brighton Center works across eight impact areas and 48 programs.