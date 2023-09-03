KY Board of Education cancels special meeting on interim education commissioner; no reason given

By McKenna Horsely

Kentucky Lantern

The Kentucky Board of Education has canceled a special meeting scheduled for next week.

According to a media advisory from the Kentucky Department of education, the planned Sept. 6 meeting will be rescheduled for a later date. A reason for the cancellation was not given.

The agenda included a closed session for the board to discuss candidates to serve as interim education commissioner appointment.

Jason Glass, Kentucky’s current education commissioner, is set to leave KDE later this month to join Western Michigan University as the associate vice president of teaching and learning. He has frequently been criticized by Republicans in Frankfort for the department’s inclusive stances toward LGBTQ+ students, particularly transgender students, told reporters he was leaving because he did not want to implement a controversial anti-transgender law, Senate Bill 150.

The board has previously approved a request for proposals from search firms to conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.