Enjoy the fireworks festivities (a reminder of bridge, road closings) and have a Happy (but safe) Labor Day

Staff report

Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th Century as a day designated to honor the American worker. It became a federal holiday in 1894. This means that all government offices — including every NKY city’s and county’s government offices will be closed tomorrow.

The holiday is generally celebrated with cookouts, parades, all-around revelry — and in our region with fireworks on the river.

And that means that emergency personnel, firefighters and police officers don’t get any days off — and will be out in force today and tomorrow to keep everyone else safe while they put in long hours.

Be careful — and be kind. Obey the rules the river cities have laid out for the safety of all.

Enjoy the fireworks and festivities tonight.

Follow the rules regarding temporary closure of the river and the no wake zone, outlined in this NKyTribune story.

And be reminded of these notices from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet about the closures of the areas roads and bridges:

Bridge Closures for Sunday, Sept. 3:

• Purple People Bridge: closes at 12:00 p.m. Will reopen Monday at 2 a.m.

• Taylor Southgate Bridge: closes to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.; closes to pedestrians at 7:30 p.m.

• Roebling Suspension Bridge: closes at 6 p.m.

• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge: closes at 6 p.m.

Covington road closures for Sunday, Sept. 3:

• All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.

• KY 17 (Madison Avenue) will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once the parking lots and garages are full, KY 17 will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. TANK buses, Metropolitan Club invitation holders, and hotel guests with room keys/parking passes will have access.

• Streets inside of the Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed. (The fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes.)

Newport road closures for Sunday, Sept. 3:

• I-471 southbound access from Ohio will be closed at 7:30 p.m.

• Riverboat Row – west of Port of Entry at Dave Cowans: closes at 8 a.m.

• Columbia St. (north of 4th St.): closes at 8:00 a.m.

• Monmouth St. (3rd to 11th St.): closes at 7:30 p.m. *No parking on Monmouth St. after 6:30 p.m.*

• Dave Cowens Drive: closes at 7:30 p.m.

• I-471 ramps to KY 8 (Exit 5) both northbound/southbound: closes at 7:30 p.m.

• 10th St. between Saratoga and York St.: closes at 7:30 p.m.

• KY 8 Licking River Bridge: closes at 8:30 p.m.

• All other I-471 ramps: closes at 8:30 p.m.

• KY 9 north of Aspen Drive: closes at 9 p.m.

NOTE: I-471 northbound will remain open to vehicular traffic.