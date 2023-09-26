Children’s Law Center’s second Boots, Bourbon & Biscuits Brunch fundraising event set for October 21

The second Boots, Bourbon & Biscuits Brunch is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to purchase tickets.

Proceeds from the October 21 fundraiser support the work of Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC), a nonprofit legal service center protecting the rights of children and youth.

For over 30 years, CLC has provided high-quality legal representation, policy research, and community education to help youth grow up in safe, healthy ways. CLC serves more than 400 youth each year across Kentucky and Ohio while collaborating with organizations nationwide. CLC is recognized locally and nationally for its advocacy in the education system, child-welfare system, and justice system.

Boots, Bourbon, & Biscuits will take place on October 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Receptions Event Hall, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.childrenslawky.org.

This event will feature music from The Marty Connor Band, dancing, and Big Dave from B105.1 as emcee. There will also be a full brunch with a delicious biscuit bar, silent auction, bourbon tasting, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options, and more.

Please contact Development Director Sydney Pepper

at spepper@childrenslawky.org or by calling 859-431-3313 extension 157, or Executive Director Sasha Naiman at snaiman@childrenslawky.org or by phone at 859-431-3313 extension 115 with questions.

Children’s Law Center