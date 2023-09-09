City of Florence plans Arbor Day Celebration September 16 at Florence Nature Park

The City of Florence has announced an Arbor Day Celebration to honor the beauty and significance of trees in the community on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Florence Nature Park, 7200 Nature Park Drive.

Arbor Day is a tradition that recognizes the vital role trees play in our environment and quality of life. The City of Florence was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

This is the city’s 31st consecutive year to receive the honor.

Florence achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements — maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Florence also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

This year’s celebration will include tree planting activities, a brief history of Arbor Day, a reading of the City’s Arbor Day Proclamation and a free lunch. This event is open to everyone, friends, family and neighbors are welcome to join in the festivities.

Whether you are a tree enthusiast, a nature supporter, or simply looking for a fun way to spend the day, the Arbor Day Celebration promises something for everyone.

For further information, please contact the City of Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416.

City of Florence