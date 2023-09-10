Corporex opens home sales on third Boardwalk residences at Ovation, new plans, river views

Due to demand in sales, Corporex has opened sales on the third residential building at The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation.

Like the other two residential buildings, the first level offers unique retail, restaurant and entertainment spaces for businesses looking to become part of the mixed-used development in Newport.

Seven new floor plans are available for prospective buyers in the third building that range from 1,800 sq.ft. to 3,600+ sq.ft. The new plans offer additional choices for buyers of The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation, as more than 70% of the homes in the first two buildings are already sold.



“Many of our prospective buyers during the pre-sale process were so enthusiastic about the location and views that they asked us to combine two units for them,” said Tom Banta, Chief Real Estate Officer for Corporex. “In developing new floor plans for the third building, we wanted to honor that feedback and are now offering a limited supply of expanded units as an option. Our last round of buyers will have seven new floor plans to choose from and still enjoy the unmatched views of the Cincinnati skyline.”

Located at the southern end of the development along the Licking River, the next phase of construction on the third building will begin in 2024. Similar to the other buildings, homeowners at Ovation can expect secure and private elevator access straight into their homes directly from the parking garage, expansive balconies overlooking the Ohio and Licking Rivers, walkability to the region’s top attractions and riverfront parks and more.

“This is a huge milestone for Ovation,” said Residential Sales Director, Amy Kennedy. “The flurry of activity we’ve seen in the development speaks volumes to the demand for the location, unmatched views of the Cincinnati skyline and planned amenities that will be available to residents, businesses, and visitors of Ovation. We already have several interested buyers on the third building as of today.”

This news comes on the heels of the first new construction of a Class A office building in the downtown urban core of the Cincinnati region since 2016. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to celebrate the grand opening of the Ovation 200 W. 3rd Class A office building located at the Ovation development. The five-story, 100,000-square-foot new office building was developed and built on speculation before tenants were signed. The building is now currently 60% leased by MegaCorp and St. Elizabeth Physicians.

Since August 2021, MegaCorp Pavilion at Ovation has already brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to the development for various concerts, performances and events. In addition, 133-room Homewood Suites by Hilton at Newport Cincinnati is also currently under construction across from the new office building and on the west side of the music venue.

Ovation is a 25-acre, urban mixed-use development at the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers. Ovation will include a hotel, offer luxury residential units, Class-A office spaces, and entertainment and dining spaces.

Corporex Companies LLC