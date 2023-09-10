Flags will fly at half staff on anniversary of 9/11 as Beshear celebrates Patriot’s Day in Ashland

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear will commemorate Patriots Day, the anniversary of 9/11, on Monday in Ashland, and has ordered flags to half-staff on that date to honor those killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

He will join Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins and leadership of the Ashland police and fire departments for a memorial ceremony at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and to recognize the sacrifices of first responders that day.

“Twenty-two years ago, our country and our lives were forever changed,” Beshear said. “We lost so many Americans on Sept. 11, including one of my classmates. Now, every year, we come together to remember, to grieve for those lost and to honor the heroism of the brave first responders who went straight toward danger to help as many people as possible. But we also unite as Americans to say we will never tolerate terrorism or hate in this great country. Because this day reminds us to be better and to lead with love.”

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, the governor has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday in commemoration of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and in honor of those lost in the 9/11 attacks. He also encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions of the East Coast to California.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, which were two of the world’s five tallest buildings at the time, while they aimed the next two flights toward targets in or near Washington, DC. The third team succeeded in crashing into the Pentagon, which serves as the headquarters of the U.S. Defense Department, while the fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania following a passenger revolt.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and instigated the multi-decade global war on terror.

• • •

A NKY event: 9/11 Memorial Service

A 9/11 Memorial service will be held at the World Peace Bell Site, East 4th and York Streets, on Monday, September 11 at 9:59 a.m.

Newport Fire/EMS & Newport Police Department will hold the Memorial Service at a time to remember and honor the 2,983 people killed in the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001.

The service will last approximately 10 minutes is open to the public.