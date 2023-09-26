Covington pastor Richard B.L. Fowler presented Northern Kentucky Chamber Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the Rev. Richard B.L. Fowler with the NKY Community Award at a gala event recently. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

The Rev. Fowler is celebrating 40 years as pastor of the Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Covington. He and his wife Loroma were honored for their years of faithful service during Friday’s black-tie event held at the Radisson Hotel.

A Covington native who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, the Rev. Fowler also held a 28-year career with Proctor and Gamble. With a bachelor’s degree in engineering science and a master’s degree in ministry, he was ordained in 1979 and has served as pastor of Ninth Street Baptist Church since 1983. The Rev. Fowler is also the founder and organizer of OASIS Incorporated, a nonprofit for education, community advocacy, and substance abuse recovery.

“For four decades, the Rev. Fowler has made an impact throughout Northern Kentucky, not only through his faith, dedication and work with the Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church, but also through service in an array of community boards and committees,” said NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper. “His dedication both to this country and to the Northern Kentucky region over the years hasn’t gone unnoticed. His service includes state commissions, Gateway Community and Technical College Board, United Way and Northern Kentucky Children’s Home, and most recently, the Editorial Board of LINK NKY. He is a dedicated community servant leader and the NKY Chamber is proud to present him with the NKY Community Award.”

Those interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce