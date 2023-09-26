City of Newport to receive nearly $1 million from U.S. Forest Service for westside reforestation project

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is awarding more than $14 million dollars in competitive grants to four Kentucky organizations who seek to plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat and climate change, and improve access to nature in cities, towns, and suburbs across the Commonwealth.

“These investments arrive as cities across the country experience record-breaking heatwaves that have grave impacts on public health, energy consumption, and overall well-being,” said Secretary Vilsack. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are supporting communities in becoming more resilient to climate change and combatting extreme heat with the cooling effects of increased urban tree canopy, while also supporting employment opportunities and professional training that will strengthen local economies.”

The funding, made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, is part of a historic $1.5 billion investment in the Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program. The Urban and Community Forestry Program is the only program in the federal government dedicated to enhancing and expanding the nation’s urban forest resources. The Program is part of the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment.

In total, the Commonwealth will receive $14,525,250 for four separate projects. Specifically,

• $526,500 to the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education to increase Climate Resilience, Green Career Pathways, and Urban Forestry Initiatives in Kentucky. This investment will prioritize the needs of Kentucky’s most disadvantaged communities by engaging students in green career exploration and experiential learning, increasing urban tree canopy in disadvantaged communities, and enhancing educators’ understanding through professional development. These activities will improve access to urban tree canopy, engage communities in forestry initiatives, and enhance community resilience to climate change. • $998,750 to the City of Newport via Urban Canopy Works for Newport Westside Reforestation. The City of Newport is committed to adding more street trees to improve canopy equity across the city — ranging from 10-45%. Planting efforts will be focused in the hottest neighborhoods. • $1 million to the Town Branch Park in Lexington to increase Access to Nature for BIPOC Neighborhoods, Reducing Urban Heat, Improving Stormwater Management, Expanding Urban Tree Canopy, and Enhancing Community Connectivity. Town Branch Park, in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, is a land reuse project that will convert eleven acres of asphalt parking into the community’s first park conservancy-led green space. With input from community members and expertise from green space experts, Town Branch Park will act as a major catalyst to enhance the community’s health, workforce development, and community connectivity while reducing urban heat and stormwater runoff and expanding the urban tree canopy. • $12 million to the Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government for the Louisville Equitable Forest Initiative. The Louisville Equitable Forest Initiative is a multi-faceted approach to growing equitable urban canopy and encouraging holistic sustainability for underserved communities in Louisville. Project outcomes include a public tree inventory and management plan, tree planting and maintenance in underserved neighborhoods, community outreach to foster environmental stewardship, and creation of a green industry workforce development program.

“Investing in urban community forests is investing in people. Trees and nature improve mental health, increase home values and provide other ecological benefits, such as cooling communities during summer’s heat,” said Regional Forester Ken Arney, Forest Service Southern Region. “I am thrilled to see such an investment in the Southeast. This builds upon on our long-standing tradition of connecting people with the benefits of nature.”

More information about the funded proposals, as well as announcements about the grant program, is available on the Urban and Community Forestry Program webpage.

United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service