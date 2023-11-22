Newport Excellence in Preservation Awards presented to fourteen projects, individuals

The Excellence in Preservation Awards ceremony acknowledged outstanding preservation projects and the efforts of citizens working to rehabilitate, restore and sometimes create an adaptive re-use of Newport’s historic residential and commercial buildings.

Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark, City Manager Tom Fromme and Mayor Tommy Guidugli, Jr. presented awards to the recipients:

• Façade Rehabilitation: 733 Monmouth St., Spiros Sarakatsannis/Dixie Chili

• Rehabilitation – Multi-Use Residential: 900 Block – Washington Ave., Braylen Chandler/Sukkah

• Historic Restoration – Commercial: Nie Shoe Building, 124 W 11th St., Brian & Jennie Malone

• Tax Credit Rehabilitation: Green Derby Building, 846 York St., Dean & Shane Gosney

• Restoration Craftsman: 1004 York St., Brian O’Hara

• Historic Restoration – Residential: 233 E 7th St., Nuvision Properties, Ramzi Nuseibeh

• Rehabilitation – Commercial: Newport Car Barn, 1102 Brighton St., Fedders Construction

• Rehabilitation – Mixed Use: 902 Park Ave./402 E 9th St., Luther Combs, Jr.

• Adaptive Re-Use – Residential: 402 W 9th St., Diversified Capital Management

• Legacy Award: 122 E 8th St., Bihl Brothers Jewelers

• Rehabilitation – Mixed-Use: 1101 Isabella St., Bellevue Land, LLC

• Preservation Hero Award: General James Taylor Mansion 335 East 3rd St., Duane Cronin

• Historic Preservation Craftsman: Joe Tenoever

• Micky McElwain Historic Preservation Intern Scholarship: Jennifer Williams, NKU Masters in Public History Student & Intern City of Newport Historic Preservation