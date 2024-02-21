Judge approves settlement between the City of Newport and River Metals Recycling

Staff report

Campbell District Judge Cameron Blau has approved the agreed settlement between the City and River Metals Recycling, RMR.

“I am satisfied with the resolution and appreciate the efforts of Newport resident Annette Kitchen, chair of the RMS Citizens Group, and City Commissioner Ken Rechtin for their dedication in resolving what has been a long-running ordeal,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme.

Fromme said by agreeing to remove its shredding operations from the west side of Newport, RMR is significantly reducing its local footprint while adding additional safety equipment.

The settlement between the City and RMR will significantly reduce noise and address other facets of the RMR operation that have generated complaints from nearby residents.

RMR will continue to operate as a collection, processing and transfer site.

As part of the settlement, citations issued to RMR by the City and the charges filed against company in Campbell District Court will be dismissed after RMR terminates shredding and installs fire safety equipment.

“We look forward to moving on and again, appreciate the efforts of all of those who have worked tirelessly and diligently to resolve this issue,” Fromme said.

In January, 2022, the City of Newport reported that it had received numerous complaints regarding explosions at the facility. It conducted an investigation that included the use of vibration and sound monitoring near and at properties affected by the explosions.

The investigation found that explosions at River City Metals violated the City’s zoning ordinance and that results were forwarded to the Campbell County Attorney’s office for criminal prosecution.

Newport City Commissioner Ken Rechtin has been an outspoken critic of the noise and pollution caused by River Metal Recylcing, owned by Nucor, and its impact on the adjacent west-side neighborhood which has suffered “violent, house-shaking explosive events, clouds of gases and particulate matter.” He claims they are in violation of state EPA regulations and of the Federal Clean Air Act.

The adjacent neigborhoods have been adamant that their quality of life has been impacted and their property values negatively affected.