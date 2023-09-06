CVG: Warning, this is just a drill but airport will test its emergency preparedness plan on Friday morning

Staff report

Warning: This is just a drill — and an important one — so please don’t be alarmed by increased presence of emergency vehicles and safety apparatus at the north end of the CVG airport campus on Friday morning.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will be conducting a full-scale mass casualty training on Friday at 9 a.m.

The training is mandatory per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and takes place every three years.

The purpose of the drill is to simulate a disaster on airport property and test the emergency action plan.

Coordination and mutual aid are major parts of the drill, which will include more than 250 community volunteers, 80 mutual aid agencies, and six hospitals.

CVG is advising the the community that the drill is taking place, and it is only a drill.

Everyone hopes the actual activation of CVG’s emergency action plan is never necessary, but the drill will assure that all is prepared should the need arise.