Daniel Boone National Forest to hold clean up event, waive fees for National Public Lands Day Sept. 23

In honor of the 30th annual National Public Lands Day, the Daniel Boone National Forest is supporting a trash clean up in the Red River Gorge and waiving fees at recreation areas across the Forest on Saturday, September 23.

National Public Lands Day was first established in 1994 by the National Environmental Education Foundation and is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. On this day, volunteers can help in restoring and preserving national public lands and waters across America.

For National Public Lands Day 2023, visitors to the Red River Gorge area are invited to participate in a trash clean up supported by the Daniel Boone National Forest, FIND Outdoors and the Powell County Tourism Committee. On Saturday, September 23, trash collection supplies will be available at the Slade Welcome Center or Gladie Visitor Center. Gorge visitors are encouraged to collect trash while recreating in the Forest and return their found and bagged trash to the Gladie Visitor Center for disposal. Participants who return collected trash to Gladie Visitor Center by Sunday, September 24, will be eligible for prizes.

The Daniel Boone National Forest will also waive all recreation area fees, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas, on Saturday, September 23.

The following day-use sites will be fee-free on Saturday, September 23:

• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

On the evening of Saturday, September 23, the following overnight camping sites will be fee-free:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

To learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or find them on social media @DanielBooneNF

