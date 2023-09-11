A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

First District Cafe to open in former school in Covington, thanks to vR Hospitality

Sep 11th, 2023 · 0 Comment

vR Hospitality is responsible for luxury hotels including Hotel Covington and recently established North by Hotel Covington and now announces the opening of a new, unique space that will bring art, cuisine, and function to both its guest and surrounding community alike.

Once a public school, First District Cafe opens Tuesday (File photo)

First District, new cafe located in the former First District School building will open its doors on September 12 with a formal opening.

The First District Café and Gourmet Market, offered by vR Hospitality, developers of Hotel Covington and North by Hotel Covington, will offer a curated selection of food for breakfast, lunch, and those in need of a quick snack. Dry goods and retail items will also be available for purchase.

First District Cafe will share the building with Covington Classical Academy, Northern Kentucky’s only non-religious, independent, private high school.

“This is our latest effort as part of our ongoing commitment to the development of Covington and we are confident it will be a positive response from all who experience it,” said Guy van Rooyen, president and CEO of the Salyers Group.

Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.


