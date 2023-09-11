First District Cafe to open in former school in Covington, thanks to vR Hospitality

vR Hospitality is responsible for luxury hotels including Hotel Covington and recently established North by Hotel Covington and now announces the opening of a new, unique space that will bring art, cuisine, and function to both its guest and surrounding community alike.

First District, new cafe located in the former First District School building will open its doors on September 12 with a formal opening.

The First District Café and Gourmet Market, offered by vR Hospitality, developers of Hotel Covington and North by Hotel Covington, will offer a curated selection of food for breakfast, lunch, and those in need of a quick snack. Dry goods and retail items will also be available for purchase.

First District Cafe will share the building with Covington Classical Academy, Northern Kentucky’s only non-religious, independent, private high school.

“This is our latest effort as part of our ongoing commitment to the development of Covington and we are confident it will be a positive response from all who experience it,” said Guy van Rooyen, president and CEO of the Salyers Group.

Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.