Former Gov. Brereton Jones, 84, who died Monday, will lie in state in Capitol rotunda on Monday

Former Governor Brereton C. Jones, 84, died Monday at home after a lengthy illness. Jones served as the Commonwealth’s 58th governor from 1991-95 and as Lt. Governor from 1987-1991. With his wife, Libby, he founded Airdrie Stud in Midway, Kentucky and built it into an internationally renowned thoroughbred horse farm.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Lloyd Jones; his children, Lucy Simms Jones and Brereton Chandler Jones, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tyler Bell Jones; grandchildren, James Brereton Jones, John Lloyd Jones, Thomas Chandler Jones, and Wende Elizabeth Jones; and his siblings, Sandra Jones Dunn, Bartow Ned Jones (Fern), Karin Jones Chriss (Timothy), and Katherine Jones Morrison (Alfred).

On Monday, September 25, Governor Jones will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The family will receive visitors there from 3–7p.m.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church, 840 Duckers Road, Midway, followed immediately by a private burial.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of these charities: Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends, or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

His wife Libby, daughter Lucy and son Bret released this statement:

“It was his love of horses that brought Brereton Jones to Kentucky, but it was the people of the Commonwealth that made his life so incredibly fulfilling. His greatest pride never came in titles, but in those moments when he could use the gifts God gave him to help someone in need or inspire others to do the same. Our family has lost its hero, our leader, our beloved “Pop,” but our hearts are filled with immeasurable gratitude for both the precious time we shared and the incredible outpouring of love we’ve received in the wake of his passing. We are overwhelmed by your kindness. Thank you.”

Brereton Chandler Jones, born in 1939, was one of six children born to Bartow and Nedra Jones. Raised in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on the family dairy farm, he loved horses and sports throughout his childhood. His athletic ability ultimately secured a football scholarship to the University of Virginia, where he was elected president of the School of Commerce and served as a member of the school’s renowned Honor Committee.

After graduation, he returned to Point Pleasant and began dual careers in politics and business. Following the political leanings of his parents, Brereton was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates as a Republican at the age of 25, the youngest person ever to serve in that capacity. He would be elected Minority Leader a mere two years later.

After winning two terms, Brereton left West Virginia politics to focus on his fledgling construction business. While that business thrived, his dream was to raise thoroughbred horses — and he knew Kentucky was the center of the thoroughbred universe.

During a visit to Keeneland, he met Elizabeth (Libby) Lloyd. They were married and, by 1972, had moved to Kentucky. As he often said during his campaigns, “I came to Kentucky by choice, not by chance.”