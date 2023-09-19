Fort Mitchell announces appointment of interim Fire Chief Dave Slusser as city’s new fire chief

The City of Fort Mitchell has announced the appointment of Dave Slusser as its new Fire Chief. With a career in the fire service spanning over two decades, Slusser brings a wealth of experience to the Fort Mitchell Fire Department.

Having served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2019, and currently as Interim Fire Chief, Slusser has played a pivotal role in shaping the department’s operations, budget, and emergency response strategies. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the department’s capabilities and ensuring the highest level of service to the residents.

Slusser has served with the Fort Mitchell Fire Department since 2002, when he began as a volunteer firefighter, and later hired as a full-time paramedic. He was also a firefighter paramedic for five years at the Point Pleasant Fire District.

“Dave Slusser has been a dedicated and exemplary member of our fire service community for over two decades,” said Mayor Jude Hehman. “His long- standing commitment to Fort Mitchell, coupled with his leadership and expertise, make him the ideal choice for our Fire Chief position. We are excited to appoint him to this critical role.”

Slusser, in accepting the position of Fire Chief, said, “I am deeply honored to serve as Fire Chief for the City of Fort Mitchell. My journey from a volunteer firefighter to this leadership role has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to continue working alongside our dedicated team of firefighters and emergency responders to ensure the safety of our community.”

City of Fort Mitchell