Horizon Community Funds 410 giving circle chooses financial literacy focus; still time to join the group

Members of Horizon Community Funds’ giving circle kicked off their 2023 grant cycle with a vote to determine this year’s grant focus area. The 40 members chose focus their combined gifts on financial literacy in Northern Kentucky.



“This is an exciting topic for us to be focusing on,” said Horizon Community Funds President and CEO Nancy Grayson. “Financial literacy is an essential skill for students and sets them up for future success. We’re grateful for our 410 members’ keen insight in our community’s needs and their dedication to bettering Northern Kentucky.”

The application portal will open October 16.

Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 30,. To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving at least one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky in the area of financial literacy.



Membership of The 410 is open, with a focus on Northern Kentuckians looking to explore philanthropy without the need to commit a high dollar gift themselves.

The 410 is a giving circle, a well-established model of giving in which a group of people commits a certain dollar amount per person and pools their money for a larger grant to an organization, project, or cause. Aside from the financial commitment of $410 from each member, the time ask from The 410 is for participation in four brief meetings to move the grantmaking process forward.

Members are responsible for determining what general focus area they would like to fund, learning more about existing nonprofits and work in that area, reviewing grant applications together, and deciding a final grant recipient or recipients.



While the cohort has launched, membership remains open during the application process, through the end of October. More information and the commitment form can be found at www.horizonfunds.org/the-410.



The 2022 cohort of The 410 focused on community development and vibrancy. The funds went to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy, giving a total of $16,400.