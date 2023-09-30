Get out in the great outdoors today at NKU’s field station in Melborne exploring unique nature features

Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station invites the community to its annual Nature Adventure Day today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 99 Harrison Court, Melbourne.

Family and friends visiting the field station will spend the afternoon exploring the unique nature features across the St. Anne Wetlands, part of a 155-acre conservation easement on and near the Ohio River.

Exciting activities like scavenger hunts, “What’s in your pond?”, and turtle races to name a few will happen throughout the afternoon.

“Nature Adventure Day is great for our community. I love seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they experience nature on this level,” said Dr. Richard Durtsche, REFS director.

“If you want to take a break from the activities, our students’ research will be on display inside the field station, and you can always join a wetlands hiking tour.”

Nature Adventure Day is presented in tandem with Take a Child Outside (TACO) Week and Green Umbrella’s Great Outdoor Weekend– all designed to encourage children and adults to spend time together outdoors.

NKU’s REFS provides an operation base for a wide range of field research. The REFS facility is located adjacent to and facilitates the use of the St. Anne Woods and Wetlands Natural Area. REFS is where research, education, and nature merge.