NKU standout Sam Vinson joins Newport’s Nevels Fitness to help next generation of student-athletes

Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball standout Sam Vinson knows a thing or two about dishing assists, so it’s no surprise he’s equally adept at lending a hand off of the court.

The former Fort Thomas Highlands High School phenom has joined forces with Newport-based Nevels Fitness to help the next generation of student-athletes fulfill their vast potential via the NIL component.

“Sam runs a basketball camp each year and he wants to take some of the funds that they raised through that and donate it back to the gym,” Nevels Fitness owner Jordan Nevels said, noting the donation would sponsor training sessions for 30 middle school student-athletes. “It exposes these young people to a unique opportunity.”

The 6-5 Vinson has formed a bond with Nevels over the course of the last five years, embarking upon a rigorous training regimen that began in high school.

That work resulted in Fort Thomas Highlands High School claiming the boys 2021 Kentucky State Championship, with Vinson earning tournament MVP status.

Vinson said his relationship with Nevels Fitness, which continues to the present, has been beneficial on a variety of levels – and now he wants others to have the same experience.

“I’m really excited about these kids having an opportunity to learn from best – Jordan Nevels,” Vinson, who averaged 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in 32 games, said. “It’s about them being the best that they can be and they might get a new dream out of the experience.”

During the 2022-23 campaign Vinson helped lead the Norse to an overall regular season record of 22-13, including a 14-6 mark in Horizon League play.

NKU proceeded to punch its ticket to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament by capturing the league’s postseason tournament crown.

“I don’t think we can truly appreciate how impactful it is when you start getting access to high-level training at young age – and that is what Sam is providing for kids in this area,” Nevels, a former University of Kentucky student-athlete and a Nicholls State University graduate said.

“So, to not only learn from him basketball-skills wise, but to also get the behind the scenes work of what’s needed is priceless,” Nevels added.

Vinson captured Horizon League All-Defensive Team honors this past season and was selected as an All-League Third Team performer.