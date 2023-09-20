Jamie Ruehl: Kentuckians face decision for governor — two candidates and three personas

Kentucky is faced with a decision this November for governor between two candidates and three personas. Our Commonwealth’s decision is on display at a national level, and we are choosing between three faces for our next governor. While the incumbent is attempting to appear “KY Organic,” the truth is he’s beholden to the Democrat National Party. As of September 15th, 2023, over $15 million have been shipped to Kentucky by the DNC attempting to reinstall Beshear. Yet Beshear’s campaign emails daily asking me to “chip in $5”. Andy puts on a show saying, “I’m for the local Kentuckian” and then has the audacity to ask for money from us, the Commonwealth folk, after taking millions from the extreme Left machine. If ol’ Andy was as confident as his publications say he is, then why so much outside money for his re-election campaign? It’s almost like the DNC sees through Andy’s facade. For the local cameras Andy’s face is sweet and kind, appearing Opie Taylor-like. However, there is another face behind Beshear’s grandstanding; and we’ve gotten glimpses of it during the last three-plus years.



Have you ever met someone and after a short conversation thought, “I really liked that gal,” or “ewww, I’m not so sure I can trust that guy?” Impressions people give or the faces they show tend to be how we initially judge someone. It is only through time, observing their actions and experiencing their reactions to adversity, that we can see someone’s true character. It is a shame when someone uses either a mask or some other cover to hide their true self. Especially if that trickster is in a position of authority. I’ve had a longstanding discussion with an out-of-town Christian brother about how we can deepen our Christian faith. He has some hesitancy, and he cites a very valid reason. His local pastor wore the “good Christian mask” for a long time, but his true character revealed itself in an adulterous relationship. That pastor’s betrayal of trust hurts more than himself and his immediate family. People’s faith in their religion and in our government are shaken by such duplicitous characters.

Jamie Ruehl grew up in Erlanger. He graduated from St. Henry District High School, earned a degree in business administration from Xavier University, served the US Army on an ROTC Commission in 2001, attaining the rank of Captain and serving overseas. Back home, he graduated from Northern Kentucky University’s Executive Leadership and Organizational Change Master’s Program in 2018. He served as a Law Enforcement Officer for 8.5 years and was inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame. He has been a staff insurance adjuster since 2019 with a large carrier headquartered in Cincinnati. He is attempting to be the best possible husband to his wife of 15 years and best possible father to their 3 children. They live in Edgewood with their two dogs. He is a life-long distance runner.

When Andy Beshear beat Matt Bevin in 2019 (a razor thin victory – just over 5,000 votes), many voters in the Commonwealth cheered the return of civility to the governor’s office. But it didn’t take long for our hearts to break as Beshear tragically showed his true colors. The COVID-19 Virus and the natural disasters that affected Kentucky should not have been used to further Beshear’s political power base. A Harvey Dent/Two-Face quote comes to mind from the 2008 Movie, The Dark Knight: “You thought we could be decent people in an indecent time.” We the voters should demand a decent governor regardless of indecent times. The courts (upon the insistence of our AG, Daniel Cameron) have had to constantly hold Beshear accountable for over-reaching his office’s authority. Andy Beshear’s two faces are there to be seen, if you look: Bumper Sticker Andy wouldn’t do anything wrong, but Radical Left Beshear seems to have no problem stepping all over our individual and collective rights.

Some things sound and look one way, yet they are truly another. Andy says he’s a deacon at his Christian church, yet he proudly supports Anti-Christian Activists. Even posing in pictures with the hate group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Unlike those drag queens, he can’t have it both ways. Beshear can’t proudly support anti-Christians and then paint his face with a “Andy Christian Leader” Mask.

Andy says he’s for public education, but only after being shamed during his last election did he put his money where his mouth is. It took pressure from national Democrats for Beshear to finally withdraw his children from private education and enroll them in Kentucky public schools. Imagine making parental decisions based on the DNC’s guidance on how to get elected to public office, instead of staying true to your purported values? That’s what Beshear did. He had his kids in private school, until it became a political liability, then switched. Which Andy is the real Andy?

Andy says he’s not a shill for the Transgender-Industrial Complex, yet Beshear vetoes bills protecting our youth from delusional trans surgeries. Andy denies such surgeries are happening in our Commonwealth, yet they do happen at the University of Kentucky. Why would Beshear show a false face to constituents and then reveal his true colors when he vetoes a moderate bill?



Andy says he is Christian yet espouses murdering unborn children. Andy says, “My faith teaches me that all children are children of God,” yet the extreme Left (which has taken over much of the Democrat thinking nationally) tells Beshear to devalue children’s lives. So much so that Beshear uses the term “healthcare” when speaking of ripping arms off in-utero children and crushing their skulls. Science tells us that humans begin their existence at conception with either XX or XY chromosomes and individually unique DNA. Ending that human life is murdering our most vulnerable human lives. Science tells us these facts and Christianity aligns with those facts, yet Beshear argues against Science and Christianity in keeping with the DNC’s script.

Andy says he looks favorably upon law enforcement, however; Beshear smiles along with the far Left’s vehement opposition to qualified immunity and law enforcement officers trying to keep the peace. Beshear goes behind law enforcement and the courts by commuting over 1700 inmates, then over half of them get charged with new crimes. Some say that isn’t a big deal but tell that to victims of over 280 felony charges coming from Beshear’s commutations. Andy fancifully parades around the state trying to show “support” to law enforcement, but it is a charade at best. Beshear’s policies show his true face, which is anti-police. It’s no wonder almost every FOP and Sheriff’s association in Kentucky have endorsed Daniel Cameron.

Andy tries to show his “pretty face” by claiming he created jobs, however; the ugly truth is, Beshear destroyed an entire generation of careers. Andy’s unnecessary extended lockdowns kicked small business owners out of the marketplace and demotivated an entire generation. Beshear doesn’t get to take credit for jobs he destroyed that are trying to come back, but that is what his campaign is saying. Our state economy is starting to recover despite Beshears’ COVID policies which mirrored the DNC’s prescription of heavy mandates. Beshear told us who was “allowed” to work and who wasn’t. Beshear’s school lockout mandates told all Kentuckians who couldn’t afford private education: Your children are not allowed to learn in the classroom,! That’s reserved for the elite laptop class Beshear helped create.

It’s one thing to parlay with ideologies you supposedly do not agree with, it’s entirely different to party with them. Andy celebrates with The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence while claiming to be Christian. Beshear claims he is a man of faith, yet deliberately closed churches during COVID-19 responses. During those church lockdowns Beshear kept strip clubs open and sent Kentucky State Police to write down the license plates of “violators” of his church lockouts.



While “Fancy Andy” is once again on the campaign trail, the power-hungry Beshear is lurking. Andy Beshear is much like the DC villain “Two-Face”. The fictional character, Harvey Dent/Two-Face, obsesses over “justice” with the flip of a coin. Beshear appears to have the same haphazard approach to issues that you and I take very seriously. So, who will you vote for in November? If you vote for Bumper Sticker Andy, you also vote for the maniacal Beshear. Will you be duped again and vote for Fancy Andy? Will you vote for Beshear and his job and baby killing ways?