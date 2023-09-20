They did it again! Same three golfers lead Cooper to fourth consecutive Region 7 girls championship

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper won the Region 7 girls golf tournament for the fourth straight year with the same three golfers leading the Jaguars to the title on Tuesday at the Golf Courses of Kenton County.

Cooper junior Reagan Ramage took medalist honors for the fourth consecutive year with senior teammates Kendall Brissey and Eva Maley finishing right behind her on the leaderboard once again.

Ramage’s winning score was an even-par 71 on the Kenton County Pioneer course. Brissey and Anika Okude of Ryle both shot 75 to tie for second place and Maley was fourth with a 76.

Cooper senior Ava Finke carded a 91 to give the Jaguars a 313 team total that was 53 strokes better than runner-up Ryle. Both of those teams advance to a state tournament qualifier to be played Monday on the Kenton County Willows course.

The individual golfers from Region 7 advancing to the state qualifier are Didi Jiradamkerng of Notre Dame, Addyson St. John and Christen Tarter of Dixie Heights, Sofia Seals of Conner, Lexi McMillin and Carly Apgar of St. Henry, Ava Klips of Walton-Verona, Ellie Stamm and Bella Conrad of Beechwood and Cayde Chatterton of Simon Kenton.

Monday’s tournament at Kenton County Willows is one of three qualifiers for the state championship tournament. In each qualifier, the top three teams and top 15 scorers not on those teams will advance to the season finale Oct. 2-4 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Last year, Cooper’s team won the qualifier for Regions 5-8 and then placed third in the state tournament. Ramage tied for fifth place on the 2022 state tournament leaderboard and earned first-team all-state honors in the final point standings.

Brossart girls advance to state playoffs as Region 8 runner-up

Brossart placed second in the Region 8 girls golf tournament on Tuesday and advances to the the state tournament qualifier to be played Monday on the Willows course at the Golf Courses of Kenton County.

Owen County won the Region 8 tournament at Houston Oaks Golf Course with a 353 team total and Brossart placed second with a 411. The medalist was Reese Barlow of Pendleton County with a 77.

Brossart junior Emma Laker placed third with an 80. The Mustangs other top scorers were Olivia Schuetz (100), Bailey Ritter (123) and Amery Kuehne (108). The team’s fifth golfer was eighth-grader Lucy Phirman (144).

The 10 individual golfers from Region 8 advancing to the state tournament qualifier include Campbell County senior Allison Collins and Highlands senior Bailey Marcus.

In next week’s qualifier, the top three teams and top 15 scorers not on those teams will move on the girls state tournament Oct. 2-4 at Bowling Green Country Club.