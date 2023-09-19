Newport Business Association to present panel on ‘Education & Workforce Development’ at luncheon Sept. 27

The Newport Business Association will meeting Wednesday, Sept. 27, for a luncheon featuring a panel discussion on “Education & Workforce Development”

The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newport Independent Schools Administration Building, 30 West 8th Street. Parking is free on West 8th Street and in the school parking lot.

Panelists are:

• Tony Watts, Superintendent, Newport Independent Schools

• Ellen Bates, Brighton Center

• Jenny Sand – Northern Kentucky University

• Dee Hornback – Interactive College of Technology

Panelists will discuss what their School/Organization is doing for Education and Workforce Development to meet the needs of today’s Workforce.



A Complimentary Lunch will be provided for attendees.



An RSVP is requested for the complimentary lunch to bholiday@newportky.gov by Monday, September 25.