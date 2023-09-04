Join the Covington Cryptid Block Party — it’s free — on Saturday; make an art piece of your own

The Covington Cryptid* Block Party returns for its second year on September 9 in Covington. Join the party for a chance to explore the world of cryptids through the eyes of various local artisans and creators.

(*Cryptids are animals that cryptozoologists believe may exist in the wild but whose pesent existence is disputed or unsubstantiated by science.)

The party will be held outside at the Hellman Creative Center at 321 Martin Luther King Blvd. for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. — and it’s free.

Last year over 200 neighbors and lovers of mysterious and fantastical cryptids, like the Ohio Grassman, Fresno Nightcrawlers, Mothman, and so many more. This year, the block party crew is featuring the Indescribable Octoman among the art, and it’s gearing up to be an event unlike any other.

This Year’s Highlights:

Expanded Vendors: Brace yourself for fun encounters with vendors, doubling the count from last year. Attendees can relive their favorite cryptid-inspired moments with all cherished first-year vendors returning from the inaugural edition, as well as new, unique, and mostly local additions.

Captivating Artistry: Beyond vendors, the Cryptid Block Party will be a canvas for diverse artworks, unveiling new photo cutouts, masks and hats, as well as a few surprises. A special highlight will be masks created by talented Covington art students.

Melodic Enchantment: Immerse yourself in the enchanting rhythms woven by Covington’s own Fantasy Audio Magazine, delivering an auditory journey tailor-made for the event. They’ll also have Cryptid Block Party exclusive products.

Crafting Imagination: The non-profit Art Equals returns with a cryptid-inspired craft, always there to remind folks that everyone can be an artist.

Food and Drink: Quench your thirst and tantalize your taste buds with the return of Bircus Brewing and Wendigo Tea Co. These purveyors of liquid refreshment will once again grace the event, offering perfectly cold drinks. Laughing Bees Honey will also be selling delightful caramel-based snacks, while Farmer Nate’s Sauce Co will have their fiery hot sauces available.

Mystical Masquerade: Indulge in the magic of face painting, adorning yourself with a favorite cryptid. Watch as dancing cryptids stroll around the event. Dress up for the event to join the fun!

Empower Through Participation: Adding a touch of civic engagement, the event will feature voter registration powered by Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, encouraging local attendees to exercise their right to shape the world they inhabit.

The 2nd Annual Covington Cryptid Block Party is an event for the whole family. For the full list of vendors, check out the website at cryptidcov.blog.

Hellman Creative Center