Judy Clabes: Remembering Marsha Farrell, 72, widow of Mike, a beloved member of Trib’s extended family

The NKyTribune mourns the death of one of its extended family members, Marsha Farrell, 72, who follows her husband, Mike, a NKyTribune co-founder, some four years after his death in 2019.

We remember her with love and affection and hold great memories of her kindness, her encouragement, and her deep faith — and her abiding and constant support of Mike throughout their 44 years of marriage. They were an amazing and devoted couple.

Marsha was a registered nurse, serving in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth North for most of her 44 years in the profession. She retired in May, 2022. and shortly afterward was diagnosed with ALS.

She was born March 28, 1952, in Detroit, MI, to Marshall and Marjorie (Kenny) Roesch. She married Mike Farrell in Northville, MI, on November 30, 1974. Mike brought her back to his hometown and they lived in his old neighborhood — on the same street where he grew up — in Latonia and raised their two sons there while Mike joined The Kentucky Post and became managing editor.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jeri Roesch, of Erlanger. And she is survived by two sons, David (Cara) Farrell of Fairborn, OH, and Jonathan (Jaime) Farrell of Morton, IL.; eight grandchildren, Austin, Collin, Gavin, Jack, Jorja, Jolie, Jemma and Job.

Marsha was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where a funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with Pastor Eric Mounts officiating.

Visitation will precede the service from 10-11:45 a.m. A private family burial will take place at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell where Mike Farrell is also laid to rest.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Covington, Ky. 41015 or Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550 or to the Mike Farrell Memorial Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds, 50 E. Rivercenter Blvd. Suite 431, Covington, Ky. 41011.

Her son David shared this sweet memory of his mother:

I held the hand of the woman who was there for my first breath, as she took her last.

Marsha Farrell was almost indescribable – a gentle spirit who spent her life serving and caring for others yet was deeply determined and resolute.

She could handle the most difficult Covington ER patient and then come home and tenderly give her idiot kid a bandaid and tell him that usually it doesn’t take years to learn to ride a bike but she still was proud of me.

She never wanted attention, never complained, and her ability to give and love was seemingly inexhaustible.

And what everyone close to us always knew, is that everything our amazing dad, Mike Farrell, accomplished – was because she was the cornerstone of our home and his life.

I truly have never met anyone who embodied unconditional love like her – but I am biased. . .

Join us in our sorrow for her loss but also in celebration of all she meant — s strong, resolute woman who set an example of love, devotion, and honor we all asprire to.

And, yes, we are biased. And blessed.

Judy Clabes is editor, publisher, and co-founder of the NKyTribune.