Walk to Defeat ALS to be held at Thomas More Stadium in Florence on September 16

The ALS Association will host the Walk to Defeat ALS Northern Kentucky Saturday, September 16 at Thomas More Stadium in Florence.

This is an all-ages and family-friendly community event to raise awareness for ALS, honor those currently living with ALS, and remember the lives and legacies of those who have passed from this devastating disease. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs affected people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe.

Approximately 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States. Most patients typically have only two to five years to live after diagnosis. This fatal disease has no known cause or cure, so those currently living with ALS have an urgent need for support.

Proceeds from the Walk to Defeat ALS Northern Kentucky will support critical funding for research of treatments and the discovery of a cure for ALS. Money raised at the event will also directly impact the quality of life for Kentuckians living with ALS and their families through local care services and programs provided for free by The ALS Association.

“It costs people living with ALS more than $250,000 a year just to get the equipment and care they need, not including medications,” says Liz Krisanda, Territory Executive for The ALS Association, “The ALS Association is committed to making ALS a livable disease for everyone, everywhere, until we find a cure.”

ALS Advocates from across the state have been instrumental in passing legislation to advance ALS research and ensure people living with ALS have access to the healthcare and resources they need and deserve. Advocacy is one of the keys to opening the door for individuals living with ALS and their families to access compassionate care to maintain their lives with as much independence and agency as possible.

To support The ALS Association in the fight against ALS, register for the Walk to Defeat ALS Northern Kentucky at WalktoDefeatALS.org.