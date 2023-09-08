The Kenton County Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.
Everybody knows you can save on books with a Kenton County Public Library card. But did you know you can also save on tools, party games, career advisors, audiobooks, music, craft classes and more? All you need is a library card. And anyone residing in Greater Cincinnati can stop by with an ID and proof of their current address to apply for a free Kenton County Public Library card.
As part of the celebration and the library’s mission to provide children with books for their home library and a library card, the Kenton County Public Library will deliver a book to every kindergartener in Kenton County.
This month, patrons can receive a free library tote bag when they check out five items, sign up for a new library card or renew an expired one.
Here are 13 ways you can save with a library card:
1. Career Navigator – Get help fine-tuning your interviewing skills and resume with a Career Navigator at the library.
2. Library of Things – Having a party? Borrow Jenga (Toppling Tower), ring toss or other fun games. Enjoy looking at the stars? We have telescopes. Want to see if Uncle Frank buried the family gold? Borrow a metal detector!
3. Empower Tools – Moving? Borrow hand trucks, ratchet strap sets and moving blankets. Doing a home project but don’t have the right tool? Borrow it! Is the dryer lint trap desperate for cleaning? Borrow a cleaning removal kit. Need a wheelbarrow or ladder? We’ve got you covered.
4. Creativebug – Learn a new craft or hobby like sewing, crocheting, baking, beading or book binding by watching free instructional videos from your home.
5. Hoopla – Ditch the expensive subscription services and stream movies, music and audiobooks for free through Hoopla with your library card!
6. Libby – Save money on magazines, audiobooks and e-books by borrowing these items for free with your library card on Libby.
7. Mango Languages – Learn a new language from your home or office with this free online tool.
8. Oral History Kit – Record your family history. The kit includes an Olympus WS-853 Digital Voice Recorder, instructions, and sample interview release forms.
9. Kanopy – Watch movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, and more. You can stream five free movies each month with your library card.
10. HelpNow – HelpNow provides free online homework help seven days a week.
11. Gale Courses – Take a free interactive, instructor-led course entirely online. Subjects include writing, healthcare, design, business, cryptocurrencies, sign language, weight loss, personal investing, leadership and more.
12. Legal Forms Database – Get free legal forms for wills, power of attorney, sale of homes, leases and more.
13. Consumer Reports – Not sure what refrigerator or computer to buy? Get access to Consumer Reports articles and rankings online.
Visit kentonlibrary.org or call 859-962-4000 for more information.
Kenton County Public Library