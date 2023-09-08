Ludlow to celebrate grand opening of Scarlett Rose Books & Boutique, reopening of Buffalo Bar Saturday

Staff Report

The City of Ludlow will celebrate the grand opening of a new local businesses Saturday, as well as the grand reopening of a longtime Ludlow staple.

The grand opening of Scarlett Rose Books and Vintage Boutique will bring an enchanting blend of literature, fashion, and timeless treasures to the city.

“Embrace your story, dress your dreams, own a piece of history,” said Jeremy Spencer, author and co-owner of Scarlet Rose. “We wanted to mix the fashion and comfy fashion world with literature and the lifestyle of a book lover. I’ve written four books and hosted workshops in our store twice a month for the community, free of charge. We discuss things like how to outline a story, how to create memorable characters, and many other literary ideas.”

The World Famous Buffalo Bar, which dates back to the early 1900s and opened in its current location in 1963 at a time when Ludlow had a bar on nearly every corner. Sixty years later, The Buffalo Bar Grand Reopening is set for September 9. During the global pandemic, the owners of the Buffalo Bar made extensive remodeling with an additional outdoor patio, stage, and corn hole.

“The Buffalo Bar manager promises Ludlow a great music experience, a great place to watch College and Pro Sports, including our Bengals, and is working to provide quality food,” said David Blank, co-owner. “Come down this weekend for some BBQ.”

The Buffalo Bar is located at the 200 block of Elm Street at the beginning of the Designated Outdoor Recreational Area or DORA District, allowing guests to sip and shop up and down the Elm Street corridor.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Scarlett Rose Books & Vintage Boutique to town and the Buffalo Bar back to Ludlow,” said Ludlow Mayor Chris Wright. “As a full-time educator, I understand the profound impact that dependable access to books can have on the literacy of a community. I also recognize the long and rich history the Buffalo Bar has within Ludlow, originally established 60 years ago! This will be a great weekend in and for Ludlow.”

All shops will be open for business Saturday, including:

• Haters Dry Goods

• Second Sight Spirits

• Conserva Tapas Bar

• Taste on Elm Wine Shop

• The Ludlow Tavern

• Leeta Ruth Boutique

• River Rats

• Illuminaut, and Doll House

• Bloom Hair & Nails

• Spit Bite Studio

• Tom Gaither Studio

• Jeff and John Winkle Bros Studio

• Ludlow Coffee

• Ludlow Parlor Ice Cream

Circus Mojo will also offer a 2 p.m. matinee performance at the Historic Ludlow Theatre, the home of Bircus Brewing Co.