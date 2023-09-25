KCTCS board receives updates on Huron Study, presidential search, workforce and technology

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents received updates on several key reports at its meeting last week.

Acting President Larry Ferguson shared a progress report on the Huron Study, which is a comprehensive assessment of the system’s physical resources, programs and administrative support structures. The study’s purpose is to maximize system resources by improving business operations, cross-campus collaboration, and overall efficiency in alignment with the system’s strategic plan.

Huron’s resource optimization study resulted in a menu of 47 opportunities for KCTCS to consider, prioritize and pursue. In June, the regents approved the top 12 priorities in four areas — space utilization assessment, academic programming optimization, financial and organizational assessment, and other considerations.

“In just a very few months, we’ve made great progress on all 12 priorities,” said Ferguson. “I’m very pleased with where we’re at, and most importantly, where we’re headed in lockstep with our campuses to maximize our impact for our students, businesses and the communities we serve,” said Ferguson.

All 12 priorities are underway and will be implemented, or in process, by the end of the year, he said. Remaining priorities will be addressed later.

Huron’s analysis helped quantify the total savings opportunities, ranging from $18.9 million to a high of $43.1 million. Savings would come from a mix of revenue generation, cost savings and additional strategic considerations.

The board also heard a report on the presidential search process from Hannah Riveria, chief of staff and board and government liaison. The three finalists are scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week to meet with the board of regents and the 16 college presidents. They will also participate in systemwide virtual forums with faculty and staff.

In other reports, Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development Jessie Schook provided an update on the Education First Employers program that was launched last month at the state capitol. She reported that the work-based learning program has already attracted national interest from technology companies and the Aspen Institute.

Recent progress with the initiative includes: an expanded partnership with Family Scholar House that made available 2,000 additional student support spots; the 16 colleges have held local launches; a first-of-its kind data collection that will demonstrate a concrete return on investment is in process; upcoming employer orientations are being scheduled; and recruitment of additional employers and students is underway.

The regents also heard a presentation on the 2023 Technology Solutions Annual Report from KCTCS Vice President Christopher Howes. He outlined key accomplishments for the past year, including security enhancements, business digitization efforts and infrastructure upgrades, including migrating KCTCS colleges to KentuckyWired.

The report also highlighted strategic technology projects planned, including holistic student support technologies, migrating enterprise technology solutions to cloud environments, a continued focus on information security, and identifying opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence at KCTCS.

In other business, the board:

• Welcomed two new students to the board of regents. They are Alexandra Martin of Maysville Community and Technical College and Layah Hodges of Jefferson Community and Technical College. Both participated in a new regent orientation led by Acting President Ferguson and Chair Barry Martin. • Heard an update on progress and key performance indicators (KPIs) for the KCTCS Strategic Plan 2022-2026. • Heard a report by Acting Chancellor Reneau Waggoner that KCTCS has one new diploma program, 34 new certificates, and that seven colleges have suspended programs to respond to employer and market demand. • Ratified KCTCS colleges’ candidates for credentials, which totaled 15,196 from April 7 to July 13. • Heard a 2024 KCTCS legislative agenda report from Chief of Staff, Board and Government Liaison Hannah Rivera. • Approved the 2023-24 Internal Audit Plan. • Heard an audit report from Audit Committee Chair Russell Cox. • Received an update for the revisions to KCTCS Board of Regents Audit Committee Charter and the Board of Regents bylaws. The changes are available for regent review and comment until the December board meeting where the final changes will be approved as the second reading. • Ratified personnel actions throughout the system. • Heard a report on the OPEB (Other Postemployment Benefit) from Parliamentarian and General Counsel Pam Duncan and Interim Vice President Buddy Combs. • Received an update from Duncan on the progress made on the Huron Human Resources Analysis. • Approved KCTCS’ 2024-2026 biennial budget request consisting of $436,176,600 in operating funds and $626,800,000 in capital projects over the two-year period. • Approved in separate motions: the restricted funds capital construction projects; asset preservation projects; interim capital construction projects; and the KCTCS interim project for Bluegrass Community and Technical College property acquisition in Winchester, contingent on seller’s acceptance. All four approvals align with the Huron space utilization project. • Received an update on the KCTCS Financial Report.

The next meeting of the Board of Regents is scheduled Dec. 7 and 8 at the KCTCS System Office in Versailles.

For more information about the colleges of KCTCS visit kctcs.edu.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System