NKU will host only gubernatorial debate in NKY on Oct. 16; broadcast, no public admission

Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron will participate in a debate hosted by NKU on Monday, October 16.

The debate is sponsored by WCPO 9, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, LINK NKY, and the Northern Kentucky Forum.

Additional media partners include LEX18 in Lexington, WDRB in Louisville, WPSD Local 6 in Paducah, and WNKY News 40 in Bowling Green.

WCPO 9 news anchor Evan Millward will serve as moderator. Panelists for the debate include LEX18 anchor Larry Smith, WDRB anchor Gilbert Corsey, and managing editor of LINK NKY, Meghan Goth.

The Kentucky Gubernatorial Debate will be Monday, October 16, 7-8 p.m. (EDT) at NKU’s George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium.

Beshear and Cameron square off in the general election on November 7.

This is the only Gubernatorial debate taking place in Northern Kentucky.

Due to limited seating in the Digitorium there will be no public admission to the debate.

The debate will be broadcast live by our media partners and streamed live on their digital platforms.