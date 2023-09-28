Thomas More Zembrodt Center, Fifth Third Bank partner for new business pitch competition

The Thomas More University Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in partnership with Fifth Third Bank announces the Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition. Taking place Oct. 3 on Thomas More’s Crestview Hills campus, the competition features undergraduate students pitching new ideas, growth potential for existing businesses, as well as community growth models.

The Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition has attracted a diverse range of students from all majors eager to make their mark in the business world. This reflects the growing interest and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship among Thomas More University students.

“We are thrilled to host this pitch competition,” said Jeni Al Bahrani, director of the Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “It is inspiring to witness the creativity and determination of our students as they present innovative business ideas and real-world problems they would like to solve. We are grateful for the support of Fifth Third Bank for making this event possible. Their commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting the next generation of business leaders plays a crucial role in the event’s success.”

The pitch competition serves as a testament to Thomas More University’s dedication to empowering its students and preparing them for success in the business world. A panel of entrepreneurial leaders from the region will serve as judges for the competition, including Brianna Dzurickso, director of funding & impact at Main Street Ventures, Patrice Brooks, senior human resources generalist at Kroger, Vashti Chatman ’23, chief people & culture officer of The Mars Agency, and Jeremy Faust, vice president and director of operational sustainability at Fifth Third Bank.

“We are proud to sponsor the Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch competition at Thomas More University,” said Kim Halbauer, regional president, Fifth Third Bank-Kentucky. “Thomas More and its Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation are preparing today’s students to be successful leaders in tomorrow’s workforce. The essential skills being developed will be an asset to any company—including Fifth Third—as we look for the region’s best and brightest to join our company and help us fulfill our purpose to improve lives and the well-being of our communities. We wish all the students the best of luck as they pitch their ideas.”

The Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition is free and open to the public. RSVP for the event online.

Thomas More University