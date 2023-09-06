NKU’s Nurse Advocacy Center for the Underserved gets large grant to expand healthcare services

The Nurse Advocacy Center for the Underserved (NACU) has received of a $522,965 grant to continue work enhancing and expanding healthcare services for underserved populations in Northern Kentucky.

This substantial grant, awarded by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, serves as a testament to the impactful work and dedication exhibited by NACU.

The grant will enable NACU to ensure that all marginalized and vulnerable populations receive access to vaccinations,

NACU staff and NKU nursing students will also be able to continue to provide education, outreach and community engagement using best practices and evidence-based interventions with the intent of improving overall health outcomes across Northern Kentucky.

NACU was founded in 2006 with the goal of reducing health disparities in underserved populations by placing registered nurses and students where those populations reside, work and congregate.

In the last two years alone, NACU has served more than 4,000 patients, operating six clinics in Covington. Through these clinics NACU’s staff and NKU nursing students provide basic healthcare at no charge to patients.

“We are profoundly grateful to Kentucky Public Health for this substantial grant, which reinforces our commitment to bridging healthcare gaps in our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Hunter R.N., Director of the Nurse Advocacy Center. “This funding will be instrumental in ensuring that the underserved population in Northern Kentucky receives the care and support they deserve.”

Northern Kentucky University